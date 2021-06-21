COVID-19

2021 University of Toronto; Shelley PetersonStudent Art Exhibition

Art Museum at U of T online exhibition. See new works by twenty student artists that explore themes related to.

Jun 21, 2021

Art Museum at U of T online exhibition. See new works by twenty student artists that explore themes related to daily rituals, memories of home and family, sexuality and gender norms, and the spirit of renewal brought forth by the natural world.  To July 31. https://artmuseum.utoronto.ca/exhibition/2021-university-of-toronto-shelley-peterson-student-art-exhibition/

2021-06-21 to
2021-07-31

Online Event

Art Exhibition

Art

