Now in its 38th year, the Canadian Music Week Festival is the premier annual showcasing event in Canada. Over the years, Canadian Music Week has featured some of the top headliners in the business alongside thousands of rising new artists. In 2021 the CMW Music Festival showcases will be completely FREE to the Public! Showcases will take place every evening between May 18 to 21, 2021 online. Each showcase schedule will be posted on https://cmw.net/festival