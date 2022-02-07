2022 Kingston Canadian Film Festival

As the globe’s largest all-Canadian film festival, the lineup includes a combination of prizewinners, critics’ picks and buzz-worthy new releases representing the best of our national cinema. Some standout features include ALL MY PUNY SORROWS (dir. Michael McGowan), DRUNKEN BIRDS (dir. Ivan Grbovic), LEARN TO SWIM (dir. Thyrone Tommy), SCARBOROUGH (dir. Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson), STE. ANNE (dir. Rhayne Vermette) and nearly 30 other feature films. KCFF will also feature 5 short film programs, panels and workshops, and lots of post-show Q&A’s.

Tickets and passes are now on sale at kingcanfilmfest.com