Obsidian Theatre presents an anthology of 21 filmed monodramas, commissioned from 21 multigenerational Black playwrights across the country, directed by 21 Black directors and performed by 21 Black actors. Premiering digitally, 21 Black Futures will respond to the question, “What is the future of Blackness?” Feb 12 at noon. https://www.facebook.com/events/880263519377434