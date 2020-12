Royal Conservatory of Music livestream piano concert from Koerner Hall. Concert includes the world premiere of Seven Studies for Augmented Piano and short video by Toronto filmmaker Su Rynard: Études for Augmented Piano. Jan 16 at 5 pm. Tickets from $15. Concert will be available online for seven days.

