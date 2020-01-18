21C Cinq à Sept
Royal Conservatory of Music 273 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1W2
Musicians from The Glenn Gould School perform Christos Hatzis’s The Mega4 Meta4, from Earthrise, the Canadian premieres of Laurie Anderson’s Shutter Island and Kaija Saariaho’s Laconisme de l’aile, as well as the world premiere of Ryan Davis’s new composition for viola, voice, and live electronics. 5 pm. $21. Temerty Theatre.
Info
Royal Conservatory of Music 273 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1W2
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental