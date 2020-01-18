21C Cinq à Sept

Google Calendar - 21C Cinq à Sept - 2020-01-18 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 21C Cinq à Sept - 2020-01-18 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 21C Cinq à Sept - 2020-01-18 17:00:00 iCalendar - 21C Cinq à Sept - 2020-01-18 17:00:00

Royal Conservatory of Music 273 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1W2

Musicians from The Glenn Gould School perform Christos Hatzis’s The Mega4 Meta4, from Earthrise, the Canadian premieres of Laurie Anderson’s Shutter Island and Kaija Saariaho’s Laconisme de l’aile, as well as the world premiere of Ryan Davis’s new composition for viola, voice, and live electronics. 5 pm. $21.  Temerty Theatre.

Info

Royal Conservatory of Music 273 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1W2 View Map
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental
Google Calendar - 21C Cinq à Sept - 2020-01-18 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 21C Cinq à Sept - 2020-01-18 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 21C Cinq à Sept - 2020-01-18 17:00:00 iCalendar - 21C Cinq à Sept - 2020-01-18 17:00:00