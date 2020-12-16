NOW MagazineAll Events21C Music Festival

The eighth edition of the Royal Conservatory of Music festival will include four livestreams from and will feature a plethora of Canadian women, as three of the four events will be performed exclusively by women: violinist Angèle Dubeau with her string ensemble La Pietà, pianist Eve Egoyan, and Morgan-Paige Melbourne.

The 21C Music Festival will include 11 world premieres by five Canadian composers (Eve Egoyan, Kathryn Knowles, Morgan-Paige Melbourne, Corie Rose Soumah, Nauroz Tanya), one North American premiere (Pierre Jodlowski), and one Ontario premiere (Nicole Lizée).

Jan 16-Feb 18.

https://www.rcmusic.com/performance/live-from-koerner-hall-concert-livestream

