21C Music Festival: Gould’s Wall

Re-imagining of the life of Canadian icon and classical pianist Glenn Gould and features singers climbing along the interior wall of The Royal Conservatory’s atrium. Composed and conducted by Brian Current, Philip Akin. For this site-specific work, audiences will watch from the RCM’s café area. The orchestra will feature The Glenn Gould School’s New Music Ensemble. Jan 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16, 2022. Details http://www.rcmusic.com/performance