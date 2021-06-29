COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

21C Music Festival: Gould’s Wall

Re-imagining of the life of Canadian icon and classical pianist Glenn Gould and features singers climbing along the interior wall of The.

Jun 29, 2021

21C Music Festival: Gould’s Wall

14 14 people viewed this event.

Re-imagining of the life of Canadian icon and classical pianist Glenn Gould and features singers climbing along the interior wall of The Royal Conservatory’s atrium. Composed and conducted by Brian Current,  Philip Akin. For this site-specific work, audiences will watch from the RCM’s café area. The orchestra will feature The Glenn Gould School’s New Music Ensemble. Jan 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16, 2022. Details http://www.rcmusic.com/performance

Additional Details

Location - Royal Conservatory of Music

Date And Time
2022-01-12 to
2022-01-16

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Music

Location Page

Royal Conservatory of Music

Share With Friends