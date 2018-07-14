GWN Sport Regatta

Marilyn Bell Park 1095 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario

21st annual competition attracting both competitive and recreational crews, this one-day event is jam-packed with racing. Admission to this family-friendly event is free; races will begin at 8:30 am and will continue throughout the day. Festival grounds will offer a variety of activities for all participants and spectators.

Marilyn Bell Park 1095 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario
416-962-8899
