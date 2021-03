The Montreal Comic Arts Festival (MCAF) present the finalists in five categories: Bédélys International Award, Bédélys Youth Award, Bédélys Independent Award Francophone, Bédélys Independent Award Anglophone, and the Bédélys Québec Award. The finalists are revealed to the public online, via a series of videos narrated by the radio hosts Pierre Therrien and Jean-Michel Berthiaume. May 28 at 7 pm.

https://www.fbdm-mcaf.ca/en