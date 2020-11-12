24 Hour Among Us Fundraiser

A team of Toronto comedians will be playing the online multi-player, Among Us, for 24 hours livestream. Each hour will offer new segments, challenges, and a rotation of guests including Colin Mochrie, Ann Pornel, Kristian Bruun and others to be announced. Viewers can watch the whole thing on Bad Dog’s YouTube channel.

The event is to raise money for Bad Dog Theatre Company, a registered

charity who was recently forced to close their venue due to the pandemic. Bad Dog is still producing online content (and paying performers), but

without ticket revenue they are surviving on donations. The goal is to raise enough funds to help Bad Dog continue to weather the storm and one day reopen in a new accessible space.

Nov 14 at 6 pm-Nov 15 at 6 pm. Details about the event and where to donate https://baddogtheatre.com/amongus