NOW MagazineAll Events24 Hour Among Us Fundraiser

24 Hour Among Us Fundraiser

24 Hour Among Us Fundraiser

by
323 323 people viewed this event.

A team of Toronto comedians will be playing the online multi-player, Among Us, for 24 hours livestream. Each hour will offer new segments, challenges, and a rotation of guests including Colin Mochrie, Ann Pornel, Kristian Bruun and others to be announced. Viewers can watch the whole thing on Bad Dog’s YouTube channel.

The event is to raise money for Bad Dog Theatre Company, a registered
charity who was recently forced to close their venue due to the pandemic. Bad Dog is still producing online content (and paying performers), but
without ticket revenue they are surviving on donations. The goal is to raise enough funds to help Bad Dog continue to weather the storm and one day reopen in a new accessible space.

Nov 14 at 6 pm-Nov 15 at 6 pm. Details about the event and where to donate https://baddogtheatre.com/amongus

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-11-14 @ 06:00 PM to
2020-11-15 @ 06:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Benefits

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.