Celebrating a Quarter Century of Small World Music. In partnership with many of our favourite historical co-presenters, beginning in September and.

Aug 23, 2021

In partnership with many of our favourite historical co-presenters, beginning in September and culminating in the 2022 Small World Festival, the program will range from online broadcast debuts to free outdoor performances; from intimate VIP studio sessions to major concert halls and will feature a ‘who’s who’ of international and Canadian talent. It all starts with a week of live and virtual programming showcasing a wealth of exciting diverse talent guaranteed to end the summer on a high. Sep 13-30. Small World Music Centre, 180 Shaw. https://smallworldmusic.com/25-for-25

Additional Details

Location - Small World Music Centre

Date And Time
2021-09-13 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-09-30 @ 07:00 PM

Location
180 Shaw

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

Location Page

Small World Music Centre

Event Tags

