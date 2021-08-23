Celebrating a Quarter Century of Small World Music.

In partnership with many of our favourite historical co-presenters, beginning in September and culminating in the 2022 Small World Festival, the program will range from online broadcast debuts to free outdoor performances; from intimate VIP studio sessions to major concert halls and will feature a ‘who’s who’ of international and Canadian talent. It all starts with a week of live and virtual programming showcasing a wealth of exciting diverse talent guaranteed to end the summer on a high. Sep 13-30. Small World Music Centre, 180 Shaw. https://smallworldmusic.com/25-for-25