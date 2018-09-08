GWN Dragon Boat Challenge

Marilyn Bell Park 1095 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario

25th annual competition. On September 8 & 9, over 100 dragon boat crews from across North America will arrive at Marilyn Bell Park to race head-to-head, unofficially marking the culmination of Canada's dragon boat racing season. Admission to this family-friendly event is free, races will begin at 9 am and will continue throughout each day.

