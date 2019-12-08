The Riverdale Share Concert is a diverse holiday celebration held every December in Toronto’s vibrant Riverdale neighbourhood. The 27th annual edition of this benefit concert features Julian Taylor, Kathryn Rose, Julie Michels, Shakura S'Aida, Dirty Dishes, Eastview Folk Dancers, the Riverdale Share Band and many others. Doors 2:30 pm, show 3 pm. $25. Benefits local charities in the community.