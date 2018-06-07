311 Jarvis Agency Fair

Organized by Toronto's family mediation service provider, this community Agency Fair will feature over 25 family social service agencies: parenting organizations, domestic violence and shelter services, supervised access centres, mental health service providers, legal agencies and more. Learn more about how to access free and subsidized government-regulated family mediation in Toronto as well. This event is free and open to the public. Lunch is included. 11:30 am-2:30 pm. Free.