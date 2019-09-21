32 Points – 32 Voices: UN International Day Of Peace
Cedar Ridge Creative Centre 225 Confederation, Toronto, Ontario M1G 1B2
32 Points – 32 Voices: A Compass Of Peace is a group show that features 32 artists from six different countries, answering the question: what does Peace mean to you? On the United Nations International Day of Peace, activities around the exhibition include yoga, art-making, storytelling, demos, workshops and more. 10 am-4 pm. Free. The exhibition runs Sep 6-27.
