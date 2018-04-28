Socialist Action May Day Celebration

The 32nd edition of the annual event with music, speakers, food & drink to celebrate International Workers' Day. Speakers include John Clarke (OCAP); Barry Weisleder (SA); Dirka Prout (NDP Women's Council). Music by James Gordon, Glen Hornblast, Linda Saslove & others plus spoken word, poetry & more. 7-11 pm. $10 or pwyc.

