Socialist Action May Day Celebration

Free Times Cafe 320 College, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1S3

The 32nd edition of the annual event with music, speakers, food & drink to celebrate International Workers' Day. Speakers include John Clarke (OCAP); Barry Weisleder (SA); Dirka Prout (NDP Women's Council). Music by James Gordon, Glen Hornblast, Linda Saslove & others plus spoken word, poetry & more. 7-11 pm. $10 or pwyc.

