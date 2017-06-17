3rd Annual Rockin Party – Macedonian Film Festival Fundraiser

Ashbridge's Bay Yacht Club 30 Ashbridges Bay Park, Toronto, Ontario M4L 3W6

Join us for the 3rd Annual Rockin Party hosted by UMD and the Macedonian Film Festival

Live classic rock by Celler Door and DJ Steve P, appetizers, silent auction and more. 8 pm. $50. All proceeds will benefit the Macedonian Film Festival. Buy tickets.

Ashbridge's Bay Yacht Club 30 Ashbridges Bay Park, Toronto, Ontario M4L 3W6

