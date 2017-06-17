3rd Annual Rockin Party – Macedonian Film Festival Fundraiser
Ashbridge's Bay Yacht Club 30 Ashbridges Bay Park, Toronto, Ontario M4L 3W6
Join us for the 3rd Annual Rockin Party hosted by UMD and the Macedonian Film Festival
Live classic rock by Celler Door and DJ Steve P, appetizers, silent auction and more. 8 pm. $50. All proceeds will benefit the Macedonian Film Festival. Buy tickets.
