We’ll be trekking around downtown Toronto handing out new socks, Tim cards and warm clothes to the people that need it. Our event is put on by End Hunger Canada, I AM HUMAN & Pizza Sunday Club (non profits). Starts at Moss park 2 pm.

To donate new socks or warm clothes (no money) please contact Mike & James at pizzaclubcanada@gmail.com or 416-833-7653.