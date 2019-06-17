3rd Monday Nights Free

View the ROM's collections and galleries with live performances and free admission. 5:30-8:30 pm. Discover Museum highlights with a free tour led by a trained volunteer Docent. Tours are offered at 6 pm and two at 6:30 pm, with each lasting about 45 minutes. Meet at the Museum Tours sign in Gloria Chen Court, Level 1.

www.rom.on.ca/en/whats-on/3rd-monday-nights