3rd Monday Nights Free
Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6
View the ROM's collections and galleries with live performances and free admission. 5:30-8:30 pm. Discover Museum highlights with a free tour led by a trained volunteer Docent. Tours are offered at 6 pm and two at 6:30 pm, with each lasting about 45 minutes. Meet at the Museum Tours sign in Gloria Chen Court, Level 1.
Info
All Ages, Free
Community Events