4⁴ - An Immersive Virtual Art Show

Art show featuring a collective of Toronto creators (artists & small businesses] coming together to bring back Friday night and give back to the community. The goal of 4⁴ is to give back to the local arts community, to Torontonians playing their part in flattening the curve by staying home, and to help those in need during these trying times [Red Door Family Shelter].8-11 pm. By donation. http://fourbyfour.eventbrite.ca