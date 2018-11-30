Toes for Dance presents an immersive dance-theatre experience with a five-part multi-disciplinary performance including dance, visual art, live music, audio installations and theatre. Audiences will move from room to room as a collective, experiencing the power of interpretation and connection. Nov 30-Dec 2, Fri 8 pm. $22-$30. 4-7-8.brownpapertickets.com

