4⁴ - An Immersive Virtual Art Show

Art show featuring a collective of Toronto creators (artists & small businesses] coming together to bring back Friday night and give back to the community. The goal of 4⁴ is to give back to the local arts community, to Torontonians playing their part in flattening the curve by staying home, and to help those in need during these trying times [benefits Red Door Family Shelter].

Art by @morganjonesart | @jannethaitas | @pskals.art | @studiocorynn (Zoom chat with the artists). Llive music courtesy of @deejaytjr

May 22, 8-11 pm. By donation. fourbyfour.eventbrite.ca