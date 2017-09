Screening of the digital short that celebrates the fantastical shoes and boots worn by women in the Gothic subculture. Post-film Q&A with producer Liisa Ladouceur, stylist Adriana Fulop and BSM senior curator Elizabeth Semmelhack. 7-8 pm. Pwyc.

RSVP by emailing rsvp@batashoemuseum.ca or calling 416-979-7799 ext 444.

www.batashoemuseum.ca/event/40-years-of-goth-shoes