Festival Of India
Olympic Island Park Toronto Island, Toronto, Ontario
Annual event that brings South Asia’s most enduring spiritual culture to the heart of the city in a contemporary and family-friendly fashion is now in its 46th year.
Vibrant and joyous parade down Yonge (Sat 11 am-2 pm) plus family-friendly activities all weekend on Centre Island including a vegetarian feast, music and dance performances, yoga, a bazaar and more. Jul 14-15. Free.
1-888-535-FEST // www.festivalofindia.ca
Info
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Festivals