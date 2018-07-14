Festival Of India

Annual event that brings South Asia’s most enduring spiritual culture to the heart of the city in a contemporary and family-friendly fashion is now in its 46th year.

Vibrant and joyous parade down Yonge (Sat 11 am-2 pm) plus family-friendly activities all weekend on Centre Island including a vegetarian feast, music and dance performances, yoga, a bazaar and more. Jul 14-15. Free.

1-888-535-FEST // www.festivalofindia.ca