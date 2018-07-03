4th Line Theatre presents its 2018 summer season at Winslow Farm in Millbrook Ontario, between Peterborough and Port Hope.

Crow Hill: The Telephone Play by Ian McLachlan and Robert Winslow. Directed by Deb Williams, starring Robert Winslow as Doc Logie. July 3-28: Previews July 3-4, opens July 5 and runs to July 28, Tue-Sat 6 pm (and Mon July 23). $38.

Who Killed Snow White? by Judith Thompson. Directed by Kim Blackwell. August 6-25: Previews August 6-7, opens August 8 and runs to August 25, Mon-Sat 6 pm. $38.

www.4thlinetheatre.on.ca