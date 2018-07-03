4th Line Theatre
Winslow Farm 779 Zion Line (Millbrook), Millbrook, Ontario L0A 1G0
4th Line Theatre presents its 2018 summer season at Winslow Farm in Millbrook Ontario, between Peterborough and Port Hope.
Crow Hill: The Telephone Play by Ian McLachlan and Robert Winslow. Directed by Deb Williams, starring Robert Winslow as Doc Logie. July 3-28: Previews July 3-4, opens July 5 and runs to July 28, Tue-Sat 6 pm (and Mon July 23). $38.
Who Killed Snow White? by Judith Thompson. Directed by Kim Blackwell. August 6-25: Previews August 6-7, opens August 8 and runs to August 25, Mon-Sat 6 pm. $38.
Info
