4th Line Theatre presents its 2019 summer season at Winslow Farm in Millbrook Ontario, between Peterborough and Port Hope.

Bloom: A Rock 'N' Roll Fable by Beau Dixon. Loosely based on the story of The Band, the play follows two small-town buddies from Assumption, ON, who share a love of rock 'n' roll music. July 2-27, 2019.

Carmel by Ian McLachlan & Robert Winslow. In Cavan Township in 1937, a local family struggles to hold on to the family farm during the Great Depression. August 6-31, 2019.

Go to 4thlinetheatre.on.ca for more details.