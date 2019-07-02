4th Line Theatre
Winslow Farm 779 Zion Line (Millbrook), Millbrook, Ontario L0A 1G0
4th Line Theatre presents its 2019 summer season at Winslow Farm in Millbrook Ontario, between Peterborough and Port Hope.
Bloom: A Rock 'N' Roll Fable by Beau Dixon. Loosely based on the story of The Band, the play follows two small-town buddies from Assumption, ON, who share a love of rock 'n' roll music. July 2-27, 2019.
Carmel by Ian McLachlan & Robert Winslow. In Cavan Township in 1937, a local family struggles to hold on to the family farm during the Great Depression. August 6-31, 2019.
Go to 4thlinetheatre.on.ca for more details.
Info
