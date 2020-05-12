4th Line Theatre Artist Talk Series: Kim Blackwell in Conversation with Judith Thompson

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Online artist talk series featuring Canadian women artists who are pioneers in their field. This series will star award-winning playwright & director Judith Thompson. 2:30 pm. Free.

Pre-register eventbrite.com/e/artist-talk-series-kim-blackwell-in-conversation-with-judith-thompson-registration-103152451760

Free
