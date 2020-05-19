4th Line Theatre Artist Talk Series: Nancy Palk

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Online Artist Talk Series will feature four Canadian women artists who are pioneers in their field. This week featuring Kim Blackwell in conversation with acclaimed actor, director, and educator Nancy Palk. 2:30 pm. Free. Pre-register. eventbrite.com/e/artist-talk-series-kim-blackwell-in-conversation-with-nancy-palk-registration-103152600204

Free
