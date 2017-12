5/4 Fest 2017

2017 Edition of 5/4 FEST features 9 local Toronto bands, and a very special guest from Israel, Stormy Atmosphere! Join us December 16 and December 17 to celebrate the best of local progressive music.

December 16 Lineup: Stormy Atmosphere, Pyramid Theorem, Devouring Saturn, Völur, Wrong Jeremy. Doors 9 pm.

December 17 Lineup: The Frame Defect, Maitreya, ShadowSelf, The Jessica Stuart Few. Doors 8 pm.

$15 for Day 1, $10 for Day 2, or $20 for a 2-day pass. ticketfly.com/event/1596318-5-4-fest-progressive-music-toronto