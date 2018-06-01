The 50+ festival celebrates the continuing contribution of the older adult to culture, to society and to life itself, and this year marks a decade of the festival. Reception with live music by Hurricanes Dance Band, street party on Gould, screening of Eleftheromania, theatrical presentations, lectures and more. Special guest speakers Bob McDonald (CBC Radio) and Jesse Hirsh (Futurist and Digital Strategist).

Jun 1-3, see website for schedule. $17-$25, passes available, some events free. At Ryerson University campus buildings, Daniels Spectrum and other venues.