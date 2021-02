Virtual livestream acoustic music festival with Neon Dreams and support from The Carolyn, Viper Club, Heathersett, Shoegazers, Hoity-Toity, Rough Dreams, Taylor Sackson, Misty Eyed, The Killakee House, Black Suit Youth, Snailmate, and a special introduction from This Modern. 100% of ticket sales will be donated to 320 Changes Direction in an effort to shine light on mental health awareness. Feb 27 at 4 pm. Tickets from $10. https://ffm.bio/59xrecords