5th Annual Music March for Music Therapy
Music Therapy Centre 1175 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M9
On Sunday, March 4, 2018 The 5th Annual Music March for Music Therapy will start at 11:30 am at the Music Therapy Centre (1175 Bloor St. W). At 12:00 pm we will march east down Bloor St. to Lee's Palace (529 Bloor W) for music, pizza, drinks, and more. Join the march for free and the celebration at Lee's Palace for $25. All in support of the Canadian Music Therapy Trust Fund.
canadahelps.org/en/charities/885510008RR0001-canadian-music-therapy-trust-fund/p2p/march4musictherapy2018
Music Therapy Centre 1175 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M9
