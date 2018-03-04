On Sunday, March 4, 2018 The 5th Annual Music March for Music Therapy will start at 11:30 am at the Music Therapy Centre (1175 Bloor St. W). At 12:00 pm we will march east down Bloor St. to Lee's Palace (529 Bloor W) for music, pizza, drinks, and more. Join the march for free and the celebration at Lee's Palace for $25. All in support of the Canadian Music Therapy Trust Fund.

