6 Degrees Citizen Space 2017
Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4
Annual event on citizenship and inclusion featuring artistic engagements, lectures and discussions with Ai Weiwei, Margaret Atwood, Kent Monkman, Omar Sharif Jr., Kiku Adatto, Adrienne Clarkson, John Ralston Saul and others. Sep 25-27, see website for schedule and more details. At the AGO and Koerner Hall. $25-$175, passes from $100, some events free. Early bird & student pricing available.
