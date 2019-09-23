6 Degrees Toronto 2019
Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4
Global forum for inclusion and citizenship featuring more than 60 speakers; an enhanced citizenship ceremony; the LaFontaineBaldwin Lecture by novelist and essayist Adam Gopnik; performances; the Adrienne Clarkson Prize for Global Citizenship (presented to Roméo Dallaire) and more. Sep 23-25, see website for schedule. At AGO and other venues. Tickets $30-$295.
Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4
