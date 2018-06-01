60 Years of Made in Italy

Italian fashion and design exhibition presented in partnership with The Consulate General of Italy and the Istituto Italiano di Cultura. Open to the public and free of charge from June 1 - 30, 2018 inside Yorkville Village, the travelling exhibit pays homage to the sartorial leaders of Italian design, including esteemed fashion houses Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Valentino, Moschino, Versace, Salvatore Ferragamo, Gucci, and more. Jun 1-30.