60 Years of Made in Italy
Yorkville Village 55 Avenue Rd, Toronto, Ontario M5R 3L2
Italian fashion and design exhibition presented in partnership with The Consulate General of Italy and the Istituto Italiano di Cultura. Open to the public and free of charge from June 1 - 30, 2018 inside Yorkville Village, the travelling exhibit pays homage to the sartorial leaders of Italian design, including esteemed fashion houses Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Valentino, Moschino, Versace, Salvatore Ferragamo, Gucci, and more. Jun 1-30.
