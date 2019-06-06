75th Anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy Ceremony

Join Mayor John Tory and members of Toronto City Council on Thursday June 6 at 7:30 am at Old City Hall Cenotaph as they welcome veterans, their families and the public to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy. War veteran Captain Martin Maxwell of the Glider Pilot Regiment, British 6th Airbourne Division, will share his story about being among the first few to land in Normandy the night before D-Day.

toronto.ca/lestweforget