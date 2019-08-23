8 80 Streets Danforth (8 80 Cities) temporarily transforms a section of Danforth Avenue into a more safe and people-friendly space. The pop-up will include parklets, enhanced public seating, enhanced public lighting, performance spaces, public art, programming and more. Aug 23 & 24, noon-3 pm. Free.Danforth between Woodbine to Woodmount Avenues.

