8 Minutes 17 Seconds
Theatre Centre 1115 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J1
Blue Ceiling Dance presents a new dance creation by Lucy Rupert. The length of time it takes light to travel from the Sun to Earth is the launching point for this kaleidoscopic contemporary dance theatre work, exploring the metaphors and soul of cosmology, the behaviour of light in space and the implications of 8:17 on our sense of mortality. Jan 23-26, Thu-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2:30 pm. $25-$30.
Info
Theatre Centre 1115 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J1 View Map
Stage
Dance