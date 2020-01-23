8 Minutes 17 Seconds

Blue Ceiling Dance presents a new dance creation by Lucy Rupert. The length of time it takes light to travel from the Sun to Earth is the launching point for this kaleidoscopic contemporary dance theatre work, exploring the metaphors and soul of cosmology, the behaviour of light in space and the implications of 8:17 on our sense of mortality. Jan 23-26, Thu-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2:30 pm. $25-$30.

theatrecentre.org/?p=13958