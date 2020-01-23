8 Minutes 17 Seconds

to Google Calendar - 8 Minutes 17 Seconds - 2020-01-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 8 Minutes 17 Seconds - 2020-01-23 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 8 Minutes 17 Seconds - 2020-01-23 20:00:00 iCalendar - 8 Minutes 17 Seconds - 2020-01-23 20:00:00

Theatre Centre 1115 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J1

Blue Ceiling Dance presents a new dance creation by Lucy Rupert. The length of time it takes light to travel from the Sun to Earth is the launching point for this kaleidoscopic contemporary dance theatre work, exploring the metaphors and soul of cosmology, the behaviour of light in space and the implications of 8:17 on our sense of mortality. Jan 23-26, Thu-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2:30 pm. $25-$30.

theatrecentre.org/?p=13958

Info

Theatre Centre 1115 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J1 View Map
Stage
Dance
416-538-0988
to Google Calendar - 8 Minutes 17 Seconds - 2020-01-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 8 Minutes 17 Seconds - 2020-01-23 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 8 Minutes 17 Seconds - 2020-01-23 20:00:00 iCalendar - 8 Minutes 17 Seconds - 2020-01-23 20:00:00