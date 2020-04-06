8 Til Faint

Mauricio Ruiz and Melissa McMaster will be hosting a virtual music panel with industry leaders to discuss strategy and business development. Ruiz reached out to me about setting this up as an opportunity to bring the creative community together to share some insights and real-life experience from some of the top management teams in the business.

The virtual session will run from 7-8:30 pm ET, on the video conferencing app Zoom and is free and open to the public -join the conversation by clicking here with ID number 486 649 415.