Come out for an 80s-themed dance party in support of local meal program Dinner With Dignity. Cash bar, snacks, a 50-50 draw and more. 80s attire and hairstyles are optional, but highly recommended. 8 pm. $25 advance, $30 at the door. Lower level of the Community Hall at Roncesvalles United Church.

eventbrite.ca/e/66974828515