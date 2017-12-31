The Breakfast Club - New Year's Rockin' Eve 80s Party
Ivy Social Club 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5C3
Party with DJ Starting From Scratch with 80’s music, live countdown, mature clientele, party favours, giveaways & more.Hear your favourite songs from the 80’s and dance the night away. Ring in the New Year with sounds from Madonna, David Bowie, The Cure, Duran Duran, Depeche Mode & everything in between. 10 pm. $30.
Info
New Year's