8th Annual Session Toronto: Big Rock Brewery x WhiteHorse

It's almost here, and we're excited to share the news! Big Rock Brewery is thrilled to be teaming up with Whitehorse for the 8th annual Session Toronto craft beer festival on June 10th at Yonge and Dundas! The event celebrates independent breweries and their dedication to bringing new tastes to the palates of beer drinkers.

Big Rock and Ontario Brewmaster Connor K Patrick have collaborated with Toronto rock band Whitehorse on a Belgian Wit, with orange peel and coriander, for Session Toronto 2017. Come down, try our beer and vote for Wit Horse.