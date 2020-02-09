92nd Academy Awards at Paradise
Paradise Theatre 1006 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M2
Ashley Botting and Andrew Phung host this live screening. 6-10 pm. Free, but we will be collection donations for Sistering. Reserve your seat in advance, drop off your donation (winter clothing, toiletries, grocery cards, TTC tokens, etc) and settle in for Hollywood’s biggest night.
paradiseonbloor.com/events/92nd-academy-awards-at-paradise/1001000097
Free
