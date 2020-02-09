92nd Academy Awards at Paradise

to Google Calendar - 92nd Academy Awards at Paradise - 2020-02-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 92nd Academy Awards at Paradise - 2020-02-09 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 92nd Academy Awards at Paradise - 2020-02-09 18:00:00 iCalendar - 92nd Academy Awards at Paradise - 2020-02-09 18:00:00

Paradise Theatre 1006 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M2

Ashley Botting and Andrew Phung host this live screening. 6-10 pm. Free, but we will be collection donations for Sistering. Reserve your seat in advance, drop off your donation (winter clothing, toiletries, grocery cards, TTC tokens, etc) and settle in for Hollywood’s biggest night.

paradiseonbloor.com/events/92nd-academy-awards-at-paradise/1001000097

Info

Paradise Theatre 1006 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M2 View Map
Free
Film
