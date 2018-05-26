Spring Bird Festival
Colonel Samuel Smith Park 3145 Lake Shore Blvd W, Toronto, Ontario M8V 1L4
The 9th annual Spring Bird Festival focuses on bird biodiversity and habitats with live bird displays, hourly guided bird walks, children's activities, bird feeder building, bird-viewing stations, and a variety of educational displays. Plus, the Festival corresponds with one of the most exciting annual bird migrations in Toronto, so you're almost guaranteed a spectacular show. 10 am-2 pm. Free.
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
