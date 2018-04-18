Psychic Fair
Central Eglinton Community Centre 160 Eglinton E, Toronto, Ontario M4P 3B5
Central Eglinton Community Centre presents its 9th annual Psychic Fair. Palmistry, tarot, astrology and more (for entertainment purposes only). Refreshments at the Clairvoyant Cafe, door prizes and more. A fundraising event for Central Eglinton Community Centre. 4-8 pm. Free admission (exhibitors charge their own fees for individual readings).
Info
Central Eglinton Community Centre 160 Eglinton E, Toronto, Ontario M4P 3B5 View Map
Community Events