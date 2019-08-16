Toronto Youth Shorts
Alliance Française 24 Spadina Rd, Toronto, Ontario M5R 2S7
The 11th annual Toronto Youth Shorts film festival showcases the best in local short film created by Ontario artists under 30. Drama, comedy, animation, and documentary are all on display across four unique programs: Self-Reflections about adolescence and self expression; Kith And Kin about family; Moving On about our relationship with the space we inhabit; and Sparks, a free children's program.. 2:30-8 pm. $10.
All Ages, Under $10
Film