9th Annual Water Docs Film Festival

Lights! Camera! Action for Water! A unique film festival about all things water, Water Docs presents a fascinating film program on issues facing local and global water systems, and activates audiences to take real action to protect water. Come out to our first-ever Cinema Sit-in, uniting audiences to expand environmental literacy and support the urgent call for climate action. Enjoy five days of features and short films, live Q&A sessions with filmmakers, artists, activists, and advocacy organizations. Taking place March 25 to 29 at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema (506 Bloor St. West, Toronto), visit waterdocs.ca for more information and the full film schedule. For the love of water – come join us!