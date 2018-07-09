A Night One Stand with Come From Away

Google Calendar - A Night One Stand with Come From Away - 2018-07-09 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Night One Stand with Come From Away - 2018-07-09 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Night One Stand with Come From Away - 2018-07-09 18:30:00 iCalendar - A Night One Stand with Come From Away - 2018-07-09 18:30:00

Lula Lounge 1585 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T9

Come From Kindness Presents a One Night Stand with select members of the cast and band from Come From Away with special guest Allan Hawco. Presented by Come From Kindness in support of Daffodil Place in St-Johns Newfoundland and Labrador (operated by the Canadian Cancer Society). Performances, live and silent auctions and a 3-course meal. Doors 6:30 pm. $150.

Lula Lounge 1585 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T9
416-588-0307
