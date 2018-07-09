A Night One Stand with Come From Away
Lula Lounge 1585 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T9
Come From Kindness Presents a One Night Stand with select members of the cast and band from Come From Away with special guest Allan Hawco. Presented by Come From Kindness in support of Daffodil Place in St-Johns Newfoundland and Labrador (operated by the Canadian Cancer Society). Performances, live and silent auctions and a 3-course meal. Doors 6:30 pm. $150.
Info
Lula Lounge 1585 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T9 View Map
Community Events
Benefits