AIDS Walk Toronto
Nathan Phillips Square 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario
Join the 30th Anniversary of the AIDS Walk Toronto and demonstrate visible support for the people in our community living with HIV. There will be entertainment, a community fair and coming together as we walk to advocate for change, celebrate what we've accomplished, and remember the loved ones we have lost. 10 am-3 pm. Pledges.
Register at aidswalk30.com.
AIDS Committee of Toronto (ACT) brings free support services and programs to men, women and youth living with and/or affected by HIV.
Info
Nathan Phillips Square 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Outdoor
Community Events
Benefits